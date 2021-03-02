Earnings results for Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG)

Passage Bio, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.69.

Analyst Opinion on Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG)

Passage Bio has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.24, Passage Bio has a forecasted upside of 40.1% from its current price of $18.02. Passage Bio has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Passage Bio has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.24, Passage Bio has a forecasted upside of 40.1% from its current price of $18.02. Passage Bio has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG)

Passage Bio does not currently pay a dividend. Passage Bio does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG)

In the past three months, Passage Bio insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $39,013.00 in company stock. 67.59% of the stock of Passage Bio is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG



Earnings for Passage Bio are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.76) to ($2.38) per share.

More latest stories: here