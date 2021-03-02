Earnings results for Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.51. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.47.

Patterson Companies last announced its quarterly earnings results on December 1st, 2020. The reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.25. The firm earned $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Its revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Patterson Companies has generated $1.55 earnings per share over the last year. Patterson Companies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021. Patterson Companies will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, March 3rd. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.11, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.33, Patterson Companies has a forecasted downside of 18.4% from its current price of $31.06. Patterson Companies has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies pays a meaningful dividend of 3.35%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Patterson Companies has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Patterson Companies is 67.10%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Patterson Companies will have a dividend payout ratio of 50.73% next year. This indicates that Patterson Companies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO)

In the past three months, Patterson Companies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $330,007.00 in company stock. Only 1.30% of the stock of Patterson Companies is held by insiders. 86.52% of the stock of Patterson Companies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO



Earnings for Patterson Companies are expected to grow by 5.67% in the coming year, from $1.94 to $2.05 per share. The P/E ratio of Patterson Companies is -5.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Patterson Companies is -5.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Patterson Companies has a PEG Ratio of 1.55. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Patterson Companies has a P/B Ratio of 3.56. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

