Earnings results for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust is expected* to report earnings on 03/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.34.

Analyst Opinion on Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $0.85, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 57.50%. The high price target for PEI is $1.00 and the low price target for PEI is $0.70. There are currently 2 sell ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has received a consensus rating of Sell. The company’s average rating score is 1.00, and is based on no buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $0.85, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a forecasted downside of 57.5% from its current price of $2.00. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust does not currently pay a dividend. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)

In the past three months, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.30% of the stock of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust is held by insiders. Only 27.91% of the stock of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI



Earnings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust are expected to grow by 29.73% in the coming year, from $0.37 to $0.48 per share. The P/E ratio of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust is -1.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust is -1.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a P/B Ratio of 0.36. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here