Earnings results for Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/02/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.83.

Analyst Opinion on Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Pliant Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $43.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 30.96%. The high price target for PLRX is $50.00 and the low price target for PLRX is $40.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Pliant Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX)

In the past three months, Pliant Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,081,895.00 in company stock. 79.46% of the stock of Pliant Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX



Earnings for Pliant Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.28) to ($3.28) per share.

