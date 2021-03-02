Earnings results for PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX)

PRGX Global, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/02/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.26.

Analyst Opinion on PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PRGX Global in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.96%. The high price target for PRGX is $9.00 and the low price target for PRGX is $9.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX)

PRGX Global does not currently pay a dividend. PRGX Global does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX)

In the past three months, PRGX Global insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 18.56% of the stock of PRGX Global is held by insiders. 64.56% of the stock of PRGX Global is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX



Earnings for PRGX Global are expected to grow by 77.27% in the coming year, from $0.22 to $0.39 per share. The P/E ratio of PRGX Global is -36.33, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of PRGX Global is -36.33, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. PRGX Global has a PEG Ratio of 1.32. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. PRGX Global has a P/B Ratio of 3.32. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

