Earnings results for Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF)

Profound Medical Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 03/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.33.

Analyst Opinion on Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Profound Medical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.56, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 34.19%. The high price target for PROF is $43.00 and the low price target for PROF is $15.00. There are currently 1 hold rating, 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF)

Profound Medical does not currently pay a dividend. Profound Medical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF)

In the past three months, Profound Medical insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 35.90% of the stock of Profound Medical is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF



Earnings for Profound Medical are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.14) to ($0.53) per share. The P/E ratio of Profound Medical is -18.83, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Profound Medical is -18.83, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Profound Medical has a P/B Ratio of 23.95. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

