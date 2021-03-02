Earnings results for Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rimini Street, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02.

Analyst Opinion on Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rimini Street has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.00, Rimini Street has a forecasted upside of 54.4% from its current price of $7.77. Rimini Street has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rimini Street does not currently pay a dividend. Rimini Street does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI)

In the past three months, Rimini Street insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,575,219.00 in company stock. 61.14% of the stock of Rimini Street is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 51.19% of the stock of Rimini Street is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI



Earnings for Rimini Street are expected to grow by 3.33% in the coming year, from $0.30 to $0.31 per share. The P/E ratio of Rimini Street is -29.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Rimini Street is -29.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Rimini Street has a PEG Ratio of 1.36. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

