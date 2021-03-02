Earnings results for Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND)

Smart Sand, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.21.

Analyst Opinion on Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Smart Sand in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1.93, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 40.95%. The high price target for SND is $2.50 and the low price target for SND is $1.35. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND)

Smart Sand does not currently pay a dividend. Smart Sand does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND)

In the past three months, Smart Sand insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $103,500.00 in company stock. 50.40% of the stock of Smart Sand is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 16.60% of the stock of Smart Sand is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND



Earnings for Smart Sand are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.10) to ($0.16) per share. The P/E ratio of Smart Sand is 2.99, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.37. The P/E ratio of Smart Sand is 2.99, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 25.17. Smart Sand has a P/B Ratio of 0.55. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

