Earnings results for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.36.

Snowflake last posted its quarterly earnings data on December 1st, 2020. The reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.65 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 118.6% on a year-over-year basis. Snowflake has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Snowflake has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021. Snowflake will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, March 3rd. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.21, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 15 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $290.13, Snowflake has a forecasted upside of 11.8% from its current price of $259.54. Snowflake has been the subject of 13 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake does not currently pay a dividend. Snowflake does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

In the past three months, Snowflake insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.24% of the stock of Snowflake is held by insiders. Only 23.16% of the stock of Snowflake is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW



Earnings for Snowflake are expected to remain at ($1.77) per share in the coming year.

