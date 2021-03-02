Earnings results for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. is expected* to report earnings on 03/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.25.

Analyst Opinion on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $53.50, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a forecasted downside of 0.2% from its current price of $53.60. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a dividend yield of 0.54%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile is 27.36%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will have a dividend payout ratio of 28.43% next year. This indicates that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

In the past three months, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 12.82% of the stock of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM



Earnings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile are expected to grow by 25.93% in the coming year, from $0.81 to $1.02 per share. The P/E ratio of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile is 86.45, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.01. The P/E ratio of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile is 86.45, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 22.83. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a PEG Ratio of 3.02. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a P/B Ratio of 6.61. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

