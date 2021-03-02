Earnings results for Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Splunk Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.74. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.1.

Splunk last released its earnings data on December 1st, 2020. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. The firm earned $559 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.83 million. Its revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Splunk has generated ($1.44) earnings per share over the last year. Splunk has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021. Splunk will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, March 3rd. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Splunk has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.66, and is based on 26 buy ratings, 11 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $212.44, Splunk has a forecasted upside of 48.6% from its current price of $143.01. Splunk has been the subject of 19 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Splunk does not currently pay a dividend. Splunk does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

In the past three months, Splunk insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,909,775.00 in company stock. Only 0.34% of the stock of Splunk is held by insiders. 90.47% of the stock of Splunk is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK



Earnings for Splunk are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.00) to ($3.37) per share. The P/E ratio of Splunk is -28.66, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Splunk is -28.66, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Splunk has a P/B Ratio of 11.16. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

