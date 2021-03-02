Earnings results for Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction Company Inc is expected* to report earnings on 03/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.22.

Analyst Opinion on Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sterling Construction in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 34.15%. The high price target for STRL is $15.00 and the low price target for STRL is $15.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Sterling Construction has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.00, Sterling Construction has a forecasted downside of 34.2% from its current price of $22.78. Sterling Construction has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction does not currently pay a dividend. Sterling Construction does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL)

In the past three months, Sterling Construction insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.10% of the stock of Sterling Construction is held by insiders. 81.80% of the stock of Sterling Construction is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL



Earnings for Sterling Construction are expected to grow by 21.29% in the coming year, from $1.55 to $1.88 per share. The P/E ratio of Sterling Construction is 10.90, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.37. The P/E ratio of Sterling Construction is 10.90, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 30.19. Sterling Construction has a P/B Ratio of 2.85. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

