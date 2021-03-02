Earnings results for SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.06.

Analyst Opinion on SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.67, SunOpta has a forecasted downside of 12.1% from its current price of $15.54. SunOpta has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta does not currently pay a dividend. SunOpta does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL)

In the past three months, SunOpta insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.46% of the stock of SunOpta is held by insiders. 65.36% of the stock of SunOpta is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL)



Earnings for SunOpta are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.02) to $0.05 per share. The P/E ratio of SunOpta is -119.54, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of SunOpta is -119.54, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. SunOpta has a P/B Ratio of 10.57. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

