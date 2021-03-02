Earnings results for Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/02/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.16.

Analyst Opinion on Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tecnoglass in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.49%. The high price target for TGLS is $8.00 and the low price target for TGLS is $7.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Tecnoglass has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.50, Tecnoglass has a forecasted upside of 1.5% from its current price of $7.39. Tecnoglass has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass has a dividend yield of 1.49%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Tecnoglass has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Tecnoglass is 15.94%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Tecnoglass will have a dividend payout ratio of 11.46% next year. This indicates that Tecnoglass will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS)

In the past three months, Tecnoglass insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $56,640.00 in company stock. Only 1.60% of the stock of Tecnoglass is held by insiders. Only 15.64% of the stock of Tecnoglass is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS



Earnings for Tecnoglass are expected to grow by 23.08% in the coming year, from $0.78 to $0.96 per share. The P/E ratio of Tecnoglass is 20.53, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.01. The P/E ratio of Tecnoglass is 20.53, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 33.78. Tecnoglass has a PEG Ratio of 0.36. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Tecnoglass has a P/B Ratio of 1.80. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

