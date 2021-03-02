Earnings results for The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.13.

The Descartes Systems Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on December 1st, 2020. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business earned $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.10 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. The Descartes Systems Group has generated $0.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.5. The Descartes Systems Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021. The Descartes Systems Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, March 3rd. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $64.44, The Descartes Systems Group has a forecasted upside of 10.0% from its current price of $58.56. The Descartes Systems Group has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group does not currently pay a dividend. The Descartes Systems Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX)

In the past three months, The Descartes Systems Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.31% of the stock of The Descartes Systems Group is held by insiders. 80.12% of the stock of The Descartes Systems Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX



Earnings for The Descartes Systems Group are expected to grow by 26.79% in the coming year, from $0.56 to $0.71 per share. The P/E ratio of The Descartes Systems Group is 110.49, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.37. The P/E ratio of The Descartes Systems Group is 110.49, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 69.93. The Descartes Systems Group has a P/B Ratio of 6.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

