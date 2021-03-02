Earnings results for The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN)

Wendy’s Company (The) is expected* to report earnings on 03/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 12 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08.

Analyst Opinion on The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.68, and is based on 17 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.82, The Wendy’s has a forecasted upside of 16.6% from its current price of $20.43. The Wendy’s has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s has a dividend yield of 1.37%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Wendy’s has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Wendy’s is 47.46%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Wendy’s will have a dividend payout ratio of 40.58% next year. This indicates that The Wendy’s will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN)

In the past three months, The Wendy’s insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,064,258.00 in company stock. Only 20.90% of the stock of The Wendy’s is held by insiders. 69.37% of the stock of The Wendy’s is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN



Earnings for The Wendy’s are expected to grow by 25.45% in the coming year, from $0.55 to $0.69 per share. The P/E ratio of The Wendy’s is 42.56, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.01. The P/E ratio of The Wendy’s is 42.56, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 33.78. The Wendy’s has a PEG Ratio of 3.58. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Wendy’s has a P/B Ratio of 9.12. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

