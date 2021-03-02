Earnings results for TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/02/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.19.

Analyst Opinion on TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TherapeuticsMD in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.55, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 396.71%. The high price target for TXMD is $15.00 and the low price target for TXMD is $1.20. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

TherapeuticsMD does not currently pay a dividend. TherapeuticsMD does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

In the past three months, TherapeuticsMD insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 13.76% of the stock of TherapeuticsMD is held by insiders. 52.56% of the stock of TherapeuticsMD is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD



Earnings for TherapeuticsMD are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.58) to ($0.30) per share. The P/E ratio of TherapeuticsMD is -2.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of TherapeuticsMD is -2.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. TherapeuticsMD has a P/B Ratio of 50.67. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

