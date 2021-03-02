Earnings results for TransAlta (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 03/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09.

Analyst Opinion on TransAlta (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.50, TransAlta has a forecasted upside of 32.3% from its current price of $8.69. TransAlta has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

TransAlta has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.50, TransAlta has a forecasted upside of 32.3% from its current price of $8.69. TransAlta has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: TransAlta (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta has a dividend yield of 1.50%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. TransAlta has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, TransAlta will have a dividend payout ratio of 54.17% next year. This indicates that TransAlta will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: TransAlta (NYSE:TAC)

In the past three months, TransAlta insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 58.13% of the stock of TransAlta is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC



Earnings for TransAlta are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.31) to $0.24 per share. The P/E ratio of TransAlta is -39.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of TransAlta is -39.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. TransAlta has a P/B Ratio of 1.02. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here