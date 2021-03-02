Earnings results for TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.43.

Analyst Opinion on TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TransMedics Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 33.13%. The high price target for TMDX is $44.00 and the low price target for TMDX is $15.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

TransMedics Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group does not currently pay a dividend. TransMedics Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX)

In the past three months, TransMedics Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,931,893.00 in company stock. Only 13.10% of the stock of TransMedics Group is held by insiders. 76.68% of the stock of TransMedics Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX



Earnings for TransMedics Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.18) to ($0.69) per share. The P/E ratio of TransMedics Group is -25.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of TransMedics Group is -25.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. TransMedics Group has a P/B Ratio of 13.91. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

