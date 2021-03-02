Earnings results for Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO)

Tribune Publishing Company is estimated to report earnings on 03/03/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.36.

Analyst Opinion on Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO)

Tribune Publishing has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.50, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.50, Tribune Publishing has a forecasted downside of 32.3% from its current price of $16.98. Tribune Publishing has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Tribune Publishing has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.50, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.50, Tribune Publishing has a forecasted downside of 32.3% from its current price of $16.98. Tribune Publishing has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO)

Tribune Publishing does not currently pay a dividend. Tribune Publishing does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO)

In the past three months, Tribune Publishing insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.50% of the stock of Tribune Publishing is held by insiders. 57.81% of the stock of Tribune Publishing is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO



Earnings for Tribune Publishing are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.66) to $0.73 per share. The P/E ratio of Tribune Publishing is -18.46, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Tribune Publishing is -18.46, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Tribune Publishing has a P/B Ratio of 1.76. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here