Earnings results for Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited is expected* to report earnings on 03/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

Trip.com Group last announced its earnings results on November 30th, 2020. The reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $805 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.12 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Trip.com Group has generated $1.16 earnings per share over the last year. Trip.com Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021. Trip.com Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, March 3rd. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.69, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $35.41, Trip.com Group has a forecasted downside of 10.2% from its current price of $39.45. Trip.com Group has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group does not currently pay a dividend. Trip.com Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

In the past three months, Trip.com Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 22.98% of the stock of Trip.com Group is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM



Earnings for Trip.com Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.93) to $0.29 per share. The P/E ratio of Trip.com Group is -73.06, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Trip.com Group is -73.06, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Trip.com Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.44. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

