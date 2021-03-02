Earnings results for Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. is estimated to report earnings on 03/03/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.06.

Analyst Opinion on Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar Participações has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.60, Ultrapar Participações has a forecasted upside of 31.8% from its current price of $3.49. Ultrapar Participações has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar Participações has a dividend yield of 1.43%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Ultrapar Participações does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Ultrapar Participações is 33.33%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Ultrapar Participações will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.23% next year. This indicates that Ultrapar Participações will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP)

In the past three months, Ultrapar Participações insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.41% of the stock of Ultrapar Participações is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP



Earnings for Ultrapar Participações are expected to grow by 44.44% in the coming year, from $0.18 to $0.26 per share. The P/E ratio of Ultrapar Participações is 116.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.01. The P/E ratio of Ultrapar Participações is 116.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 25.17. Ultrapar Participações has a PEG Ratio of 0.64. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Ultrapar Participações has a P/B Ratio of 1.56. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

