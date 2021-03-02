Earnings results for Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/02/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.02.

Analyst Opinion on Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vital Farms in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 47.49%. The high price target for VITL is $47.00 and the low price target for VITL is $35.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms does not currently pay a dividend. Vital Farms does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)

In the past three months, Vital Farms insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,035,986.00 in company stock. Only 31.25% of the stock of Vital Farms is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL



Earnings for Vital Farms are expected to decrease by -78.26% in the coming year, from $0.23 to $0.05 per share.

