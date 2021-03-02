Earnings results for Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.37.

Analyst Opinion on Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.59, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $59.62, Vroom has a forecasted upside of 34.7% from its current price of $44.25. Vroom has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom does not currently pay a dividend. Vroom does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM)

In the past three months, Vroom insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,336,888.00 in company stock. 37.59% of the stock of Vroom is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM



Earnings for Vroom are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.42) to ($1.00) per share.

