Earnings results for WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/02/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.39.

Analyst Opinion on WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for WhiteHorse Finance in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.71%. The high price target for WHF is $14.00 and the low price target for WHF is $10.50. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 9.67%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. WhiteHorse Finance has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of WhiteHorse Finance is 93.42%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, WhiteHorse Finance will have a dividend payout ratio of 109.23% in the coming year. This indicates that WhiteHorse Finance may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF)

In the past three months, WhiteHorse Finance insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.10% of the stock of WhiteHorse Finance is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF



Earnings for WhiteHorse Finance are expected to grow by 14.04% in the coming year, from $1.14 to $1.30 per share. The P/E ratio of WhiteHorse Finance is 16.87, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.37. The P/E ratio of WhiteHorse Finance is 16.87, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.83. WhiteHorse Finance has a P/B Ratio of 0.96. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

