Earnings results for Yext (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.27.

Yext last issued its earnings data on December 2nd, 2020. The reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business earned $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.22 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Yext has generated ($1.09) earnings per share over the last year. Yext has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021. Yext will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, March 3rd. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Yext (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.81, Yext has a forecasted upside of 17.1% from its current price of $16.92. Yext has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Yext (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext does not currently pay a dividend. Yext does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Yext (NYSE:YEXT)

In the past three months, Yext insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $15,064,153.00 in company stock. Only 14.20% of the stock of Yext is held by insiders. 70.61% of the stock of Yext is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Yext (NYSE:YEXT



Earnings for Yext are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.89) to ($0.85) per share. The P/E ratio of Yext is -15.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Yext is -15.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Yext has a P/B Ratio of 9.67. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

