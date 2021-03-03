Earnings results for Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Acutus Medical, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/04/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.71.

Analyst Opinion on Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Acutus Medical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 65.79%. The high price target for AFIB is $40.00 and the low price target for AFIB is $30.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Acutus Medical has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $34.75, Acutus Medical has a forecasted upside of 65.8% from its current price of $20.96. Acutus Medical has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Acutus Medical does not currently pay a dividend. Acutus Medical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB)

In the past three months, Acutus Medical insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 69.56% of the stock of Acutus Medical is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB



Earnings for Acutus Medical are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($60.02) to ($2.90) per share.

More latest stories: here