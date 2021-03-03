Earnings results for AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 03/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09.

Analyst Opinion on AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AdaptHealth in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $42.06, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 30.95%. The high price target for AHCO is $50.00 and the low price target for AHCO is $20.00. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

AdaptHealth has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 8 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $42.06, AdaptHealth has a forecasted upside of 31.0% from its current price of $32.12. AdaptHealth has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth does not currently pay a dividend. AdaptHealth does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO)

In the past three months, AdaptHealth insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,050,601.00 in company stock. Only 10.89% of the stock of AdaptHealth is held by insiders. Only 28.37% of the stock of AdaptHealth is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO



Earnings for AdaptHealth are expected to grow by 434.78% in the coming year, from $0.23 to $1.23 per share. The P/E ratio of AdaptHealth is -535.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of AdaptHealth is -535.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

