Earnings results for Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN)

Akerna Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 03/03/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.4.

Analyst Opinion on Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN)

Akerna has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.50, Akerna has a forecasted upside of 77.1% from its current price of $5.93. Akerna has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN)

Akerna does not currently pay a dividend. Akerna does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN)

In the past three months, Akerna insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.40% of the stock of Akerna is held by insiders. Only 8.82% of the stock of Akerna is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN



The P/E ratio of Akerna is -3.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Akerna is -3.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Akerna has a P/B Ratio of 2.15. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

