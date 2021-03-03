Earnings results for Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.28.

Analyst Opinion on Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Alphatec in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.71, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.47%. The high price target for ATEC is $20.00 and the low price target for ATEC is $9.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Alphatec has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 7 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.71, Alphatec has a forecasted downside of 12.5% from its current price of $16.81. Alphatec has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Alphatec does not currently pay a dividend. Alphatec does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC)

In the past three months, Alphatec insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $471,174.00 in company stock. Only 28.18% of the stock of Alphatec is held by insiders. Only 31.76% of the stock of Alphatec is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC



Earnings for Alphatec are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.05) to ($0.68) per share. The P/E ratio of Alphatec is -15.28, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Alphatec is -15.28, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Alphatec has a P/B Ratio of 23.68. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

