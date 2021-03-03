Earnings results for ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/04/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.36.

Analyst Opinion on ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ALX Oncology in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $89.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.51%. The high price target for ALXO is $103.00 and the low price target for ALXO is $50.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology does not currently pay a dividend. ALX Oncology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

In the past three months, ALX Oncology insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,520,000.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 73.45% of the stock of ALX Oncology is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO



Earnings for ALX Oncology are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.29) to ($1.88) per share.

