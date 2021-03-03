Earnings results for AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/04/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-3.39. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.35.

Analyst Opinion on AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AMC Entertainment in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.28, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 52.10%. The high price target for AMC is $7.00 and the low price target for AMC is $1.00. There are currently 4 sell ratings and 6 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

AMC Entertainment has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.60, and is based on no buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 4 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.28, AMC Entertainment has a forecasted downside of 52.1% from its current price of $8.93. AMC Entertainment has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment has a dividend yield of 0.33%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. AMC Entertainment does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

In the past three months, AMC Entertainment insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $558,087,119.00 in company stock. Only 1.60% of the stock of AMC Entertainment is held by insiders. Only 16.61% of the stock of AMC Entertainment is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC



Earnings for AMC Entertainment are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($16.59) to ($4.03) per share. The P/E ratio of AMC Entertainment is -0.26, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of AMC Entertainment is -0.26, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. AMC Entertainment has a P/B Ratio of 0.76. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

