Earnings results for Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.02.

Analyst Opinion on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.00, Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 132.6% from its current price of $1.72. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Ampio Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

In the past three months, Ampio Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.60% of the stock of Ampio Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. Only 9.91% of the stock of Ampio Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE



Earnings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.09) to ($0.08) per share. The P/E ratio of Ampio Pharmaceuticals is -12.29, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ampio Pharmaceuticals is -12.29, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 43.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

