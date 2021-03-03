Earnings results for Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Anika Therapeutics Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.43.

Analyst Opinion on Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Anika Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $43.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.57%. The high price target for ANIK is $43.00 and the low price target for ANIK is $43.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Anika Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Anika Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK)

In the past three months, Anika Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.53% of the stock of Anika Therapeutics is held by insiders. 95.01% of the stock of Anika Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK



Earnings for Anika Therapeutics are expected to grow by 28.57% in the coming year, from $0.70 to $0.90 per share. The P/E ratio of Anika Therapeutics is -81.28, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Anika Therapeutics is -81.28, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Anika Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 1.89. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

