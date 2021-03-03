Earnings results for Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/04/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.46.

Analyst Opinion on Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Applied Molecular Transport in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $48.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 18.63%. The high price target for AMTI is $74.00 and the low price target for AMTI is $34.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Applied Molecular Transport has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $48.67, Applied Molecular Transport has a forecasted downside of 18.6% from its current price of $59.81. Applied Molecular Transport has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport does not currently pay a dividend. Applied Molecular Transport does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI)

In the past three months, Applied Molecular Transport insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 51.99% of the stock of Applied Molecular Transport is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI



Earnings for Applied Molecular Transport are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.00) to ($2.26) per share.

