Earnings results for Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 03/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.36.

Analyst Opinion on Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Arbutus Biopharma in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.29, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 64.12%. The high price target for ABUS is $10.00 and the low price target for ABUS is $4.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma does not currently pay a dividend. Arbutus Biopharma does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

In the past three months, Arbutus Biopharma insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $300,000.00 in company stock. Only 6.70% of the stock of Arbutus Biopharma is held by insiders. Only 28.44% of the stock of Arbutus Biopharma is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS



Earnings for Arbutus Biopharma are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.97) to ($0.82) per share. The P/E ratio of Arbutus Biopharma is -3.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

