Earnings results for argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE is expected* to report earnings on 03/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-2.89.

Analyst Opinion on argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for argenx in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $286.82, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.51%. The high price target for ARGX is $430.00 and the low price target for ARGX is $160.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx does not currently pay a dividend. argenx does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

In the past three months, argenx insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 54.21% of the stock of argenx is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX



Earnings for argenx are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($12.48) to ($13.43) per share. The P/E ratio of argenx is -70.93, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of argenx is -70.93, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. argenx has a P/B Ratio of 10.86. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

