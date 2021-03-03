Earnings results for Atento (NYSE:ATTO)

Atento S.A. is expected* to report earnings on 03/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.96.

Analyst Opinion on Atento (NYSE:ATTO)

Atento has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $58.75, Atento has a forecasted upside of 153.1% from its current price of $23.21. Atento has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Atento has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $58.75, Atento has a forecasted upside of 153.1% from its current price of $23.21. Atento has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Atento (NYSE:ATTO)

Atento does not currently pay a dividend. Atento does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Atento (NYSE:ATTO)

In the past three months, Atento insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 19.58% of the stock of Atento is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Atento (NYSE:ATTO



Earnings for Atento are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.63) to $0.95 per share. The P/E ratio of Atento is -6.10, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Atento is -6.10, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Atento has a PEG Ratio of 1.76. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Atento has a P/B Ratio of 1.68. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here