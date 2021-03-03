Earnings results for Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT)

Atlantic Power Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 03/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.1.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Atlantic Power in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.55, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.76%. The high price target for AT is $2.60 and the low price target for AT is $2.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Atlantic Power does not currently pay a dividend. Atlantic Power does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Atlantic Power insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.40% of the stock of Atlantic Power is held by insiders. 55.29% of the stock of Atlantic Power is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Atlantic Power are expected to grow by 126.32% in the coming year, from $0.19 to $0.43 per share. The P/E ratio of Atlantic Power is -10.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Atlantic Power is -10.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

