Earnings results for Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Autolus Therapeutics plc is expected* to report earnings on 03/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.75. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.93.

Analyst Opinion on Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Autolus Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.71, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 219.33%. The high price target for AUTL is $38.00 and the low price target for AUTL is $9.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Autolus Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Autolus Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

In the past three months, Autolus Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 22.86% of the stock of Autolus Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL



Earnings for Autolus Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.69) to ($2.92) per share. The P/E ratio of Autolus Therapeutics is -2.37, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Autolus Therapeutics is -2.37, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Autolus Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 1.20. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

