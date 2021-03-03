Earnings results for Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)

Avino Silver is expected* to report earnings on 03/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

Analyst Opinion on Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $1.70, Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a forecasted upside of 25.0% from its current price of $1.36. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines does not currently pay a dividend. Avino Silver & Gold Mines does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)

In the past three months, Avino Silver & Gold Mines insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.29% of the stock of Avino Silver & Gold Mines is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM



Earnings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.09) to $0.09 per share. The P/E ratio of Avino Silver & Gold Mines is -2.78, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a P/B Ratio of 1.94. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

