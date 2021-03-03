Earnings results for Bally’s (NYSE:BALY)

Bally’s Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 03/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.42.

Analyst Opinion on Bally’s (NYSE:BALY)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bally’s in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $66.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.98%. The high price target for BALY is $80.00 and the low price target for BALY is $60.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Bally’s has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $66.50, Bally’s has a forecasted upside of 6.0% from its current price of $62.75. Bally’s has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Bally’s (NYSE:BALY)

Bally’s does not currently pay a dividend. Bally’s does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Bally’s (NYSE:BALY)

In the past three months, Bally’s insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $12,248,018.00 in company stock. 40.34% of the stock of Bally’s is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health.

Earnings and Valuation of Bally’s (NYSE:BALY



Earnings for Bally’s are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.49) to $1.93 per share. The P/E ratio of Bally’s is -145.93, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Bally’s is -145.93, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Bally’s has a P/B Ratio of 10.15. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

