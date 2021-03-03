Earnings results for Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.34.

Analyst Opinion on Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Baozun in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $41.80, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.87%. The high price target for BZUN is $50.00 and the low price target for BZUN is $36.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun does not currently pay a dividend. Baozun does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

In the past three months, Baozun insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 59.20% of the stock of Baozun is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 71.36% of the stock of Baozun is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN



Earnings for Baozun are expected to grow by 48.25% in the coming year, from $1.14 to $1.69 per share. The P/E ratio of Baozun is 60.04, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.80. The P/E ratio of Baozun is 60.04, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 70.77. Baozun has a PEG Ratio of 0.56. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Baozun has a P/B Ratio of 7.92. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

