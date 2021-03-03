Earnings results for BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 03/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.14.

BlackRock Capital Investment is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 12.23%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. BlackRock Capital Investment has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of BlackRock Capital Investment is 67.80%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, BlackRock Capital Investment will have a dividend payout ratio of 86.96% in the coming year. This indicates that BlackRock Capital Investment may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

In the past three months, BlackRock Capital Investment insiders have sold 118.07% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $28,000.00 in company stock and sold $61,060.00 in company stock. Only 1.60% of the stock of BlackRock Capital Investment is held by insiders. Only 29.20% of the stock of BlackRock Capital Investment is held by institutions.

Earnings for BlackRock Capital Investment are expected to decrease by -4.17% in the coming year, from $0.48 to $0.46 per share. The P/E ratio of BlackRock Capital Investment is -1.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of BlackRock Capital Investment is -1.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment has a P/B Ratio of 0.52. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

