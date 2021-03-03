Earnings results for BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.71.

Analyst Opinion on BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC)

BlueLinx has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $43.00, BlueLinx has a forecasted upside of 7.2% from its current price of $40.10. BlueLinx has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC)

BlueLinx does not currently pay a dividend. BlueLinx does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC)

In the past three months, BlueLinx insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $9,044,000.00 in company stock. Only 5.43% of the stock of BlueLinx is held by insiders. 69.88% of the stock of BlueLinx is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC



The P/E ratio of BlueLinx is 7.62, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.01. The P/E ratio of BlueLinx is 7.62, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 30.21.

