Earnings results for BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP)

BP Midstream Partners LP is estimated to report earnings on 03/04/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.45.

BP Midstream Partners last released its earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. BP Midstream Partners has generated $1.58 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.1. BP Midstream Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BP Midstream Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.90, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.40%. The high price target for BPMP is $15.00 and the low price target for BPMP is $11.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

BP Midstream Partners has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.17, and is based on 1 buy rating, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.90, BP Midstream Partners has a forecasted upside of 11.4% from its current price of $11.58. BP Midstream Partners has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP)

BP Midstream Partners is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 11.88%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. BP Midstream Partners has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of BP Midstream Partners is 87.97%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, BP Midstream Partners will have a dividend payout ratio of 90.26% in the coming year. This indicates that BP Midstream Partners may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP)

In the past three months, BP Midstream Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 38.64% of the stock of BP Midstream Partners is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP



Earnings for BP Midstream Partners are expected to decrease by -1.28% in the coming year, from $1.56 to $1.54 per share. The P/E ratio of BP Midstream Partners is 7.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.80. The P/E ratio of BP Midstream Partners is 7.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 25.85. BP Midstream Partners has a PEG Ratio of 0.84. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. BP Midstream Partners has a P/B Ratio of 5.06. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

