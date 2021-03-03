Earnings results for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $5.64. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $4.22.

Broadcom last posted its quarterly earnings data on December 9th, 2020. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Its revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has generated $18.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.4. Broadcom has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, March 4th, 2021. Broadcom will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, March 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

28 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Broadcom in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $434.88, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.50%. The high price target for AVGO is $580.00 and the low price target for AVGO is $215.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 23 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Broadcom has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.82, and is based on 23 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $434.88, Broadcom has a forecasted downside of 9.5% from its current price of $480.51. Broadcom has been the subject of 12 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Broadcom pays a meaningful dividend of 2.94%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Broadcom has been increasing its dividend for 9 years. The dividend payout ratio of Broadcom is 78.05%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Broadcom will have a dividend payout ratio of 60.86% next year. This indicates that Broadcom will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Broadcom insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $76,345,405.00 in company stock. Only 3.00% of the stock of Broadcom is held by insiders. 80.62% of the stock of Broadcom is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Broadcom are expected to grow by 2.25% in the coming year, from $23.14 to $23.66 per share. The P/E ratio of Broadcom is 76.39, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.80. The P/E ratio of Broadcom is 76.39, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 70.77. Broadcom has a PEG Ratio of 1.50. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Broadcom has a P/B Ratio of 8.19. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

