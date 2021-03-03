Earnings results for Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is expected* to report earnings on 03/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.8. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.48.

Analyst Opinion on Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2.50, Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a forecasted downside of 41.5% from its current price of $4.27. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners does not currently pay a dividend. Calumet Specialty Products Partners does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)

In the past three months, Calumet Specialty Products Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.75% of the stock of Calumet Specialty Products Partners is held by insiders. Only 15.36% of the stock of Calumet Specialty Products Partners is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT



Earnings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.64) to ($0.85) per share. The P/E ratio of Calumet Specialty Products Partners is -3.26, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Calumet Specialty Products Partners is -3.26, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a P/B Ratio of 35.58. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

