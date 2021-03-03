Earnings results for Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT)

Calyxt, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.37.

Analyst Opinion on Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Calyxt in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.75%. The high price target for CLXT is $16.00 and the low price target for CLXT is $4.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT)

Calyxt does not currently pay a dividend. Calyxt does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT)

In the past three months, Calyxt insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $51,516.00 in company stock. Only 2.30% of the stock of Calyxt is held by insiders. Only 23.81% of the stock of Calyxt is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT



Earnings for Calyxt are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.22) to ($1.06) per share. The P/E ratio of Calyxt is -6.89, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Calyxt is -6.89, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Calyxt has a P/B Ratio of 4.82. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

