Earnings results for Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited is estimated to report earnings on 03/04/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.35.

Analyst Opinion on Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Canadian Natural Resources in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $36.72, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 28.04%. The high price target for CNQ is $92.00 and the low price target for CNQ is $17.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Canadian Natural Resources has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 15 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $36.72, Canadian Natural Resources has a forecasted upside of 28.0% from its current price of $28.68. Canadian Natural Resources has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.59%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Canadian Natural Resources has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Canadian Natural Resources is 57.71%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Canadian Natural Resources will have a dividend payout ratio of 187.14% in the coming year. This indicates that Canadian Natural Resources may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ)

In the past three months, Canadian Natural Resources insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.00% of the stock of Canadian Natural Resources is held by insiders. 66.50% of the stock of Canadian Natural Resources is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ



Earnings for Canadian Natural Resources are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.55) to $0.70 per share. The P/E ratio of Canadian Natural Resources is -79.66, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Canadian Natural Resources is -79.66, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Canadian Natural Resources has a P/B Ratio of 1.29. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here